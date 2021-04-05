STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
45 crew members of 'Ram Setu' movie test positive for COVID-19, hero Akshay Kumar hospitalised

In a statement posted on his official Twitter page, the 53-year-old actor said he is "doing fine" and hopes to be back home soon.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday said he has been admitted to a city hospital as a precautionary measure a day after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter page, the 53-year-old actor said he is "doing fine" and hopes to be back home soon.

"Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care," Kumar said.

The actor was tested positive for the virus five days after starting the shoot of his action adventure drama "Ram Setu".

Apart from Kumar, as many 45 crew members working on the film have tested positive for COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra adds highest 49,447 COVID-19 cases in day; 277 die

BN Tiwari, President, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), said a crew of nearly 100 was set to begin filming in Madh Island from April 5 but when the mandatory COVID-19 tests were done, 40 junior artistes tested positive.

"They all have been quarantined after testing positive. Out of those, 40 were junior artistes while the rest were Akshay's make up team, their assistants. Now the shooting has been halted indefinitely," Tiwari told PTI.

After his diagnosis, Kumar had urged all those who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested.

"I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me get themselves tested and take care.

Back in action soon! he wrote on Sunday.

On March 30, 18 unit members of Madhuri Dixit-judged reality show ''Dance Deewane'' had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the city's caseload to 4,52,445.

