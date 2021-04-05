STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Release of Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' postponed again due to COVID-19 spike

The film that features Akshay and Katrina Kaif in the lead was set to get a theatrical release on April 30.

A still from 'Sooryavanshi'.

A still from 'Sooryavanshi'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It is going to be a long wait for movie buffs before they see Akshay Kumar in his much-awaited film 'Sooryavanshi' as the film's release date has been postponed again amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

After the lockdown last year, many filmmakers were awaiting the release of their upcoming films in 2021.

Considering the situation the nation is going through and keeping the safety of fans in mind, filmmaker Rohit Shetty met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday for postponing the movie.

The film that features Akshay and Katrina Kaif in the lead was set to get a theatrical release on April 30.

Earlier, in March, Akshay -- who has been suffering from COVID-19 -- had announced the release date for his film along with a teaser video on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that's what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police. #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril."

'Sooryavanshi', which is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now took forward with Akshay's character.

In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP, who unites with Devgn's 'Singham' and Singh's 'Simmba' to fight crime. Along with that, Katrina will be playing the role of Devgn's love interest in the film.

The cop drama's release had been a topic of speculation for a year now. It was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls. 

