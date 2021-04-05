STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for Mithali Raj biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' 

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the movie, in which she essays the role of the Indian women's cricket captain.

Published: 05th April 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Taapse Pannu

Taapsee Pannu will be seen as Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in the upcoming biopic. (Photo | Taapse Pannu Official Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Monday began filming "Shabaash Mithu", the biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

"Let's go...Day 1! #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue," Pannu wrote.

Rahul Dholakia, best known for movies such as "Parzania" and "Raees", is attached to direct the biopic, which is backed by Viacom18 Studios.

Last month, Pannu wrapped the shoot of Anurag Kashyap's "DoBaaraa".

In January, she finished filming on "Rashmi Rocket", another sports drama.

The actor will next be seen in "Looop Lapeta", slated for a theatrical release in October, and "Haseen Dillruba", which will premiere on Netflix.

