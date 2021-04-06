STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19

Kaif, 37, took to her Instagram Story and requested those who came in contact with her to also get themselves tested.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

Kaif, 37, took to her Instagram Story and requested those who came in contact with her to also get themselves tested.

The "Bharat" star said she is currently following protocols listed by her doctors and thanked fans for their continued support.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. 

"Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," Kaif wrote.

The actor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus after superstar Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, singer Aditya Narayan, among others.

Earlier in the day, comic Kunal Kamra also tested COVID-19 positive, along with his parents.

Yesterday, actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar also tested positive for COVID-19.

The duo were shooting Karan Johar-backed upcoming film "Mr Lele" in the city.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 9,857 new cases of the infection, taking its tally to 4,62,302, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Katrina Kaif coronavirus
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp