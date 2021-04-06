STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neena Gupta to star opposite Amitabh Bachchan in movie 'Goodbye'

Published: 06th April 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta (Photo | A Suresh Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Neena Gupta has joined the cast of film "Goodbye" starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Gupta will be seen playing the role of Bachchan's character's wife in the Vikas Bahl-directed film.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment, "Goodbye" will mark the first collaboration between Gupta and the 78-year-old screen icon.

"When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn't think about anything else, when the script is this exciting.

"Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it," Gupta, 61, said in a statement.

The "Badhaai Ho" actor had previously collaborated with producer Ekta Kapoor in the 2018 buddy comedy film "Veere Di Wedding".

"Goodbye" went on floors last week.

