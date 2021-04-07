Hindi remake of 'Forensic' on cards

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Actor Vikrant Massey is headlining the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam hit Forensic. On Saturday, producers Mini Films disclosed the writer and the director of the film.

The upcoming thriller-drama will be directed by Vishal Furia and written by Vishal Kapoor. Vishal Furia had earlier directed Vikrant on Hotstar’s Criminal Justice.

Mansi Bagla, Founder of Mini Films, said, “Can’t wait for this film to begin shooting. The team has shaped up really well now. My director, VishalFuria and Vikrant have worked in the past and have a great working relationship, which matters a lot. The script is also shaping up really well and we are in the middle of casting other characters.”

Director Vishal Furia said, “This is a very challenging film, the original is a very gripping watch, we have to up the ante with the Hindi remake. Vikrant and I have had a successful collaboration earlier with Criminal Justice. He is a fabulous artist and we share an excellent chemistry.”