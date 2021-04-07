STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hindi remake of 'Forensic' on cards

Actor Vikrant Massey is headlining the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam hit Forensic. On Saturday, producers Mini Films disclosed the writer and the director of the film.

Published: 07th April 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey (Photo | Vikrant Massey Instagram)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Actor Vikrant Massey is headlining the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam hit Forensic. On Saturday, producers Mini Films disclosed the writer and the director of the film.

The upcoming thriller-drama will be directed by Vishal Furia and written by Vishal Kapoor. Vishal Furia had earlier directed Vikrant on Hotstar’s Criminal Justice. 

Mansi Bagla, Founder of Mini Films, said, “Can’t wait for this film to begin shooting. The team has shaped up really well now. My director, VishalFuria and Vikrant have worked in the past and have a great working relationship, which matters a lot. The script is also shaping up really well and we are in the middle of casting other characters.”

Director Vishal Furia said, “This is a very challenging film, the original is a very gripping watch, we have to up the ante with the Hindi remake. Vikrant and I have had a successful collaboration earlier with Criminal Justice. He is a fabulous artist and we share an excellent chemistry.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​​Vikrant Massey Forensic Forensic Bollywood Remake
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp