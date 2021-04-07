STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shefali Shah's debut directorial venture 'Someday' selected for 51st USA Film Festival

The short film has been shortlisted in the finalist category of the Oscar-accredited film festival and will undergo the final round of judging next week.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Shefali Shah is on a roll! After her web show 'Delhi Crime' won the Best Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards last year, the versatile actor's debut directorial venture 'Someday' has been selected for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival's International Short Film and Video Competition.

'Someday' is a story of two women, united by the umbilical cord and separated by a door. Vidhi, a frontline warrior, comes home to a seven-day quarantine after 15 days on duty, only to discover that her mother is suffering from Alzheimer's.

In the film, the two characters share conversations from the past and the future with no present to tie them. Some real, some imaginary. Their togetherness oscillates between what was, what can't be, and what may just be someday.

Speaking about her directorial debut project, Shefali said, "Someday is my first trial and error with direction. Our labour of love has made it to the final selection of USA film festival, and I can't even begin to tell how excited I am. The reason I send it to the festivals across the globe was to see where I stand as a total newcomer in direction. And this is such a big assurance that I must've done something right."

The USA Film Festival, scheduled from April 21 to 25 is a Dallas-based, 501c3 non-profit organisation dedicated to the recognition and encouragement of excellence in the film and video arts.

Meanwhile, Shefali will be next seen in 'Darlings' where she will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. She also has Vipul Shah's 'Human' and Netflix's 'Delhi Crime 2', the second part 'Delhi Crime'.

