This is a lot harder than you can imagine: Bhumi Pednekar on COVID battle

By Express News Service

Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently battling Covid-19, took to Instagram today to express gratitude to fans and followers for their wishes, prayers, and concern.

The actor also requested everyone not to step out amid the second wave of the pandemic. She warned them that fighting the virus is a lot harder than they can imagine.

“I have spent yesterday sleeping and recovering. Just want to say stay at home and step out only if it’s really necessary. Follow protocol. Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine. You don’t want to get sick,” Bhumi wrote in her Instagram Story.

On Monday, Bhumi announced on Instagram that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and was in isolation.

“As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling okay and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately,” Bhumi shared on Monday.