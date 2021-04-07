STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

This is a lot harder than you can imagine: Bhumi Pednekar on COVID battle

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar requested everyone not to step out amid the second wave of the COVID pandemic.

Published: 07th April 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

By Express News Service

Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently battling Covid-19, took to Instagram today to express gratitude to fans and followers for their wishes, prayers, and concern.

The actor also requested everyone not to step out amid the second wave of the pandemic. She warned them that fighting the virus is a lot harder than they can imagine.

“I have spent yesterday sleeping and recovering. Just want to say stay at home and step out only if it’s really necessary. Follow protocol. Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine. You don’t want to get sick,” Bhumi wrote in her Instagram Story.

On Monday, Bhumi announced on Instagram that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and was in isolation.

“As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling okay and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately,” Bhumi shared on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp