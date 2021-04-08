Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma wrap up Jogira Sara Ra Ra! shoot

By Express News Service

The shooting of Kushan Nandy’s upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra! starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma has been wrapped up in a start-to-finish schedule.The film, which marks the second collaboration between Nawazuddin and Kushan after Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, was majorly shot across Lucknow and Banaras.

Barring the songs, the cast and crew have completed the principal photography for the film and are euphoric about having completed the shoot within the planned time frame and with due safety precautions.

Director Kushan Nandy says, “We are immensely happy that we have been able to wrap up the shoot as planned, and without any hiccups as such. As the director, I had a huge responsibility to ensure all went well, but it’s not something that could have happened without the co-operation of the cast, crew and my producers. I am confident we’re making something that everyone will enjoy.”

Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui of Touchwood Multimedia Creations, Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is expected release in the second half of 2021.Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddique, who was last seen in Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men, will also be seen in The Maya Tape and Bole Chudiyan.