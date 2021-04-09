STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Divya Dutta to narrate audiobook version of debut novel 'Me and Ma'

Launched with the aim of making the listening experience more intimate and immersive, the audiobook will have Dutta tell her life story not only in her own words, but also in her own voice.

Divya Dutta (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Divya Dutta lends voice to the audio version of her debut book, "Me and Ma", announced publishing house Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Friday.

Launched with the aim of making the listening experience more intimate and immersive, the audiobook will have Dutta tell her life story not only in her own words, but also in her own voice. "It is now available on all major online platforms," they said.

"'Me and Ma' opened a beautiful path for me to connect with my readers as an author. The kind of love I got for the book was gratifying, we thought we must release it in audio format as well. It adds so much more with the audio as the feelings can truly be felt. For me it has been a personal journey of writing the book about my mother and then narrating it myself," said the national award-winning actor, known for her roles in movies like "Veer Zaara", "Delhi 6" and "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag".

The book, released in 2017, is a tribute to mother-daughter relationships, inspired by the 43-year-old actor's own relationship with her mother, Dr Nalini Dutta. In the book, Dutta walks readers through the most cherished memories of her life that strengthened her relationship with her mother.

With the audiobook version of this book, she gives new voice to her written words, and "expands the scope of the book to a wider readership and opens it up to a brand-new audience".

"I am very sure that the audio of this book, which is a heartfelt tribute to her mother, is going to be a treat for our readers and Divya's fans. Divya's voice modulation and expression are incomparable and this time it will be a combination of emotion and powerful reading", said Vaishali Mathur, publisher, Indian Languages publishing, PRHI.

