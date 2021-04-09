Hrithik Roshan to start shooting for 'Vikram Vedha' remake in June

By Express News Service

Hrithik Roshan will begin shooting for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha in June.

It has been confirmed that the actor will be reprising Vijay Sethupathi’s Vedha, an ageing gangster in the remake.

A source close to the film shares, “While Hrithik has already started prepping for the role already, the extensive preparation for the role will begin from the month of May.”

The film will be helmed by the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original film as well. Currently, they are in the pre-production stage and are gearing up for the shoot.

Saif Ali Khan will be starring opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film and he will be playing Madhavan’s Vikram, an encounter cop. Apart from this film, Hrithik is also prepping for his digital debut and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone.

