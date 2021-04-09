STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik Roshan to start shooting for 'Vikram Vedha' remake in June

Saif Ali Khan will be starring opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film and he will be playing Madhavan’s Vikram, an encounter cop.

Published: 09th April 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Hrithik Roshan will begin shooting for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha in June. 
It has been confirmed that the actor will be reprising Vijay Sethupathi’s Vedha, an ageing gangster in the remake.

A source close to the film shares, “While Hrithik has already started prepping for the role already, the extensive preparation for the role will begin from the month of May.”

The film will be helmed by the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original film as well. Currently, they are in the pre-production stage and are gearing up for the shoot.

Saif Ali Khan will be starring opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film and he will be playing Madhavan’s Vikram, an encounter cop. Apart from this film, Hrithik is also prepping for his digital debut and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Vikram Vedha Vikram Vedha Remake
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp