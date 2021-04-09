STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shefali Shah joins Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh in 'Doctor G'

The 'Delhi Crime' actor lauded the film's script, written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap, and said she is excited to be a part of the movie.

Published: 09th April 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Shefali Shah

Actor Shefali Shah (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shefali Shah will feature alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in director Anubhuti Kashyap's upcoming campus comedy-drama "Doctor G". In the Junglee Pictures-backed film, Shah will play the role of a senior doctor, Nandini.

Both, Khurrana and Singh will also feature as doctors. The "Delhi Crime" actor lauded the film's script, written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap, and said she is excited to be a part of "Doctor G".

"The writers including Sumit, Saurabh, Vishal along with Anubhuti have written a fantastic script. I am really looking forward to collaborating with Anubhuti, Ayushmann, Junglee Pictures and the amazing team," Shah said in a statement.

Kashyap, who makes her feature directorial debut with "Doctor G", said the 48-year-old actor was the perfect for the part she will play in the film. The director previously helmed Gulshan Devaiah-led Amazon Prime Video web series "Afsos".

"I am thrilled to have Shefali join the team, she plays all her roles with so much ease and nuance I'm a fan! This being my first film, I'm really looking forward to working with such powerhouses of talent," Kashyap said.

Junglee Pictures CEO Amrita Pandey said that the team could only think of Shah when they started casting for the role.  "We believe she brings gravitas and great energy to this role. We cannot wait to have her on set and make this movie even more special," Pandey said.

Shah will be next seen alongside Manav Kaul in a short directed by Kayoze Irani in one of the segments of Netflix's anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shefali Shah Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G Doctor G cast Ayushmann Khurrana Rakul Preet Singh
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp