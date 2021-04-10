STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana seeks divine blessings at Coimbatore's Adishakti ashram as 'Thalaivi' release gets postponed

Published: 10th April 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana is seen meditating in front of the shiva lingam. (Photo | Kangana Ranaut, Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Soaked in divinity, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday visited Coimbatore's famous Adishakti ashram to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

The 'Panga' actor hopped on to her Twitter handle and shared serene pictures from her spiritual retreat for fans.

During her visit to the famous temple, the four-time national award-winning actor aced the all-blue pastel-coloured churidar suit and kept her curly hair open.

From the first snap where Kangana posed in front of the majestic Lord Shiva's statue, to the pictures where she is seen meditating in front of the shiva lingam, the actor proved that she is spiritually inclined and believes in the power of worshipping.

The 34-year-old wrote, "Some pictures from our ashram @ishafoundation Most important is to disconnect from everything worldly and connect with our inner being the higher self Shiva himself even if it is for few days ....Om Namah Shivaya."

On a related note, this is not the first time that Kangana has visited the divine yoga centre. In 2018 she visited the centre during shooting for one of the biggest projects of her career- 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

Adiyogi is located at the Isha Yoga Center. Its height, 112 ft, symbolizes the 112 possibilities to attain moksha (liberation) that are mentioned in yogic culture, and also the 112 chakras in the human system. The Indian Ministry of Tourism has included the statue in its official Incredible India campaign. It was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.

The film is a biopic on the life of Tamil Nadu's most celebrated and loved actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Helmed by A. L. Vijay, 'Thalaivi' is an upcoming Indian multilingual biographical film that will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp