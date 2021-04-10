STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vivek Oberoi receives first COVID-19 vaccine jab in Mumbai

Earlier stars like Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.

Published: 10th April 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vivek Oberoi receiving his first COVID jab. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi, Instagram)

Actor Vivek Oberoi receiving his first COVID jab. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi, Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday became the latest Indian celebrity to take a jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 44-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself getting vaccinated at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Along with the video, he wrote, "First dose of Covid-19 vaccine. A big thank you and my warmest appreciation to all the frontline workers, our #Warriors for taking up this entire process seamlessly with utmost care. I would request everyone to not delay their safety and please get vaccinated (according to the age segregation) Let's defeat the virus together!"

The 'Saathiya' actor became the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have taken the vaccination. Earlier stars like Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Recently, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Vikrant Messy, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and some others were infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Oberoi is currently working on his production ventures, 'Rosie: Saffron Chapter' and 'Iti: Can You Solve your Own Murder'. 'Rosie' will mark the debut of Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vivek Oberoi COVID vaccine Mumbai
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp