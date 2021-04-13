Adivi Sesh vows to protect patriots in Major teaser

By Express News Service

Actor Mahesh Babu shared the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming production Major with his followers on social media. The teaser showcases the untold story of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was awarded the Ashoka Chakra for his bravery.The video gives a sneak peek of the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan from his childhood to sacrificing his life for the country.

The film’s theme is based on the ghastly 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Adivi Sesh has stepped into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who leads the mission to flush out the terrorists at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Mumbai.The 94-second video introduces us to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a wounded soldier standing in the flames. When his father asks: “What does it mean to be a soldier? For the love of the country?” He then says those who love the country are patriots and also explains his motive to protect these patriots, as a soldier.

We then see a montage in which Sandeep relentlessly trying to save the lives of the people in the face of the attacks and also unleashing a barrage of bullets on the miscreants.The teaser also showcases a glimpse of Sandeep’s love story with his classmate, played by Saiee Manjrekar. The video concludes when his superior asks him if he needs a backup. To which Sandeep replies, “Don’t come up, I will handle them.”

The Major teaser also introduces the characters of Sobhitha Dhulipala, an NRI hostage and Prakash Raj and Revathi, who played Sandeep’s parents in the film.Directed by Sashi Kiran Thikka, Major is slated to release on July 2 in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.