STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Adivi Sesh vows to protect patriots in Major teaser

Actor Mahesh Babu shared the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming production Major with his followers on social media.

Published: 13th April 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh

By Express News Service

Actor Mahesh Babu shared the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming production Major with his followers on social media. The teaser showcases the untold story of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was awarded the Ashoka Chakra for his bravery.The video gives a sneak peek of the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan from his childhood to sacrificing his life for the country. 

The film’s theme is based on the ghastly 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Adivi Sesh has stepped into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who leads the mission to flush out the terrorists at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Mumbai.The 94-second video introduces us to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a wounded soldier standing in the flames. When his father asks: “What does it mean to be a soldier? For the love of the country?” He then says those who love the country are patriots and also explains his motive to protect these patriots, as a soldier.

We then see a montage in which Sandeep relentlessly trying to save the lives of the people in the face of the attacks and also unleashing a barrage of bullets on the miscreants.The teaser also showcases a glimpse of Sandeep’s love story with his classmate, played by Saiee Manjrekar. The video concludes when his superior asks him if he needs a backup. To which Sandeep replies, “Don’t come up, I will handle them.”

The Major teaser also introduces the characters of Sobhitha Dhulipala, an NRI hostage and Prakash Raj and Revathi, who played Sandeep’s parents in the film.Directed by Sashi Kiran Thikka, Major is slated to release on July 2 in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Major Sandeep unnikrishnan Adhi sesh
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp