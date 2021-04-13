Talent survives all else: Bhanu Uday Goswami

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Bhanu Uday Goswami, currently seen as a top cop in Rudrakaal on Star TV and Hotstar, joined Natarang acting institute, Jammu, when he was in his teens, and trained under noted director Balwant Thakur. “We took our plays all over India and outside it. I was very fortunate to have that kind of theatre training,” he says. Earlier seen in Netflix series Ludo, Unfreedom, Stories by Rabindranath Tagore, and the film Manto, this trained actor from NSD talks about his life and the times. Excerpts:



How has been the experience of playing DCP Ranjan Chhitoda?

Very intense. First, I had to physically put on 10kgs for the role, due to which I got injured while performing a stunt. Being an action show it involves a lot of daily wear and tear. It is really a tough role for me to play but very exciting as well.



Seems you got an onscreen promotion after being ACP Aryan Khanna in Special Squad?

(smiles) Rudrakaal was offered to me straight up. The makers and the channel were familiar with my work and knew about my reputation as an actor.



How challenging is it for an ‘outsider’ to make a place in the industry?

A huge challenge. But since I have been trained in acting, I had enough self-confidence. Being an outsider helped me discover my inherent strengths like dedication and perseverance, which even I was unaware of.



By training you mean NSD? Tell us more.

I entered NSD in 2001, after obsessing about it for eight years (I started acting when I was in school and could join NSD only after graduation). NSD has a very rigorous workshop and audition process, only 20 people are selected in one session. I got selected in my first attempt itself, and I am proud of it.I have spent six years of my life in Delhi (graduation at Hansraj College and then NSD) during which I lived in the North Campus and Mandi House areas, the two inherently beautiful places in the city. Till today, I miss Delhi’s open spaces.



Was it difficult to convince an IAS dad and a lawyer mother about your acting dreams difficult?

It was. Initially, they were shocked, and tried to dissuade me saying that it was a hard life, and only a few can make it. But I was adamant. They saw my diligence and consistency. After I got into NSD, they started taking me seriously. But there were a lot of discussions and heated arguments before the consent came through. Today, they are proud of me.



Your take on OTT storming the entertainment world.

It is a boon for trained actors. The best thing about OTT is that only your work matters here. It doesn’t depend on TRP, box-office or weekend collections. But a lot of crass work is also happening. I really hope good work takes precedence, and it doesn’t become a medium to stream sleaze.



Why don’t we get to see more of you on screen?

I am very conscious about the roles I do, and not take up anything that comes my way. Before I say yes to a role, I always ask myself, ‘Will it help me evolve?’, and go ahead only if my heart says ‘yes’.



What has the last 15 years of being in the industry taught you?

That talent survives all else.