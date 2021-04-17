STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Katrina Kaif announces recovery from COVID-19, thanks everyone who checked up on her

On the work front, Katrina has 'Tiger 3', 'Phone Bhoot', 'Sooryavanshi' and a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar coming up.

Published: 17th April 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. (Photo| Instagram/ @katrinakaif)

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. (Photo| Instagram/ @katrinakaif)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif on Saturday announced that she has finally tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the deadly virus earlier this month.

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' star took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture at her home.

The actor is seen dressed in pale yellow top and matching pants as she posed for the lens looking in a different direction than the camera. The actor was seen sporting a no-make-up look, as she keeps her locks open. The photo has a date stamp of 17.4,'21.'

The actor also extended thanks to the people who checked up on her.

Katrina wrote in the caption to the post, "Shining sun emoticon negative (Shining sun emoticon) (everyone who checked up on me thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of (love) and a yellow heart emoticon)."

Celebrity followers including Gauri Khan and more than 81 thousand followers liked the post while scores of fans chimed into the comments section to congratulated the 'Namaste London' actor on her recovery.

Earlier on April 6, Katrina informed she tested positive for COVID-19 on her Instagram story.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors," read Katrina's statement.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

On the work front, Katrina has 'Tiger 3', 'Phone Bhoot', 'Sooryavanshi' and a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar coming up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Katrina Kaif COVID 19 Bollywood Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp