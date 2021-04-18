Sonakshi Sinha shares her 'Sunday state of mind'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has shared a picture and is confused as to call it a Sunday selfie or Sunday state of mind.

Sonakshi posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen looking into the camera and posing. She is wearing a blue tie-dye ensemble paired with a silver neck piece. She completed her look with orange-tinted lips.

"#SundaySelfie or #SundayStateofMind. You decide," she wrote as the caption.

The actress was last seen on screen in the 2019 Salman Khan starrer "Dabangg 3". Her upcoming projects include "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", which also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Sonakshi, daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, recently announced her other upcoming project "Bulbul Tarang", which will have an OTT release.

She is also gearing up for her web series debut in "Fallen", which casts her as a cop.