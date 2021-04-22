Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta lead a zany family drama

By Express News Service

Netflix India has released the trailer for Sardar Ka Grandson. Directed by Kaashvie Nair, the family drama stars Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Sardar (Neena) is the matriarch of a wealthy Punjabi family. Late in life, she decides to visit her birthplace of Lahore.

Arjun Kapoor

When her application is rejected by the Pakistan High Commission, her grandson (Arjun) comes up with a plan. Wishing hydraulic jacks, he plans to move her ancestral home to India. “Homecoming nahi,” he declares excitedly in the trailer. “Home is coming.”

Mixing broad comedy with emotions, Sardar Ka Grandson promises a cross-generation late of family, identity and reconciliation. The film has a sizable extended cast, including Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh and others.

“Sardar Ka Grandson is an emotional film with a strong message,” Arjun said. “ This will be a perfect family viewing experience - for all! Being a part of the film with such an amazing ensemble cast was a very pleasant experience and shooting with them never felt like work.”