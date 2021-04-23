Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame dies due to COVID-19

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shravan Rathod of the iconic music composer duo of Nadeem-Shravan passed away on Thursday evening due to Covid-19. He was 66.

The news of Shravan's death was confirmed by his son Sanjeev Rathod. "He passed away at around 9.30 pm," Sanjeev told ANI.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Shravan was admitted to Mumbai's SL Raheja Hospital on Monday.

Sanjeev also informed that the hospital authorities have not given his father's body due to non-payment of Rs 10 lakh bill.

Soon after Shravan's death, Twitter was flooded with condolence messages.

"Sad to hear about the passing away of Shravan ji of Nadeem-Shravan due to Covid. A glorious chapter of Hindi film music comes to an end. They defined the music of the 90's. Prayers with the family," tweeted filmmaker Kunal Kohli while condoling Shravan's demise.

Singer-composer Pritam also expressed grief and tweeted: "Saddened to know that Shravan ji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over? My deepest condolences to his family."

"Shravan bhai is no more. My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. COVID-19 has taken so many lives. Don't know when will this end...Really saddened by this news," tweeted composer Salim Merchant.

"Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace," said singer Shreya Ghoshal.

"Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary music composer Shravan ji's (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise...He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever-loving soul & a beautiful heart. May he rest in peace," wrote Adnan Sami on the micro-blogging website.

Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod, who were popularly known as Nadeem-Shravan, were among the most sought-after music composers of the 1990s. Nadeem-Shravan got their big break with Aashiqui (1990) and went on to compose music for Saajan (1991), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Pardes (1997) and Raja Hindustani (1996), and many other hit films.

In 2005, the duo split. 'Dosti: Friends Forever' was their last movie together.