'Wear your mask right': Riteish Deshmukh's message to fans amid second wave of Covid-19

Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram and shared a short clip in which he could be seen addressing the camera and requesting his fans to wear masks, he said, 'Mask peheno, aur sahi tarah se pehno.'

Published: 23rd April 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Riteish Deshmukh (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the raging second wave of the novel coronavirus, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Friday urged his fans to wear a mask and to do so in the right manner.

Riteish took to his Instagram handle and shared a short clip in which he could be seen addressing the camera and requesting his fans to wear masks, he said, "Mask peheno, aur sahi tarah se pehno."

Then the song 'Kar Har Maidan Fateh' from the movie 'Sanju' played in the background, and the clip ended while displaying the message "Let's keep ourselves and our loved ones safe!" He captioned the post with the hashtags, "#maskupindia #maskup."

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. 

