Shah Rukh Khan’s body double all set for acting debut

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan’s body double Prashant Walde will release his film Premaatur on May 7, a week before Salman Khan’s Radhe hist the screens on May 13.

Prashant has been working as Shah Rukh’s body double for the past 15 years. He has worked with the superstar in films such as Om Shanti Om Don, Chennai Express,, Dear Zindagi, Fan, amongst others.

Premaatur, also starring Heta Shah, Kalyani Kumari, Sriraj Singh, Amit Sinha, Veer Singh, and Bindhya Kumari, is directed by Sumit Sagar.

Besides acting, Prashant has written the story, screenplay and dialogues, and also produced the film, which is co-produced by Shantanu Ghosh, Satya, and Praveen Walde. Premaatur is pitched as a thriller, horror, and romantic drama, and Prashant has dedicated the film to SRK.