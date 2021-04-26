STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan’s body double all set for acting debut

Shah Rukh Khan’s body double Prashant Walde will release his film Premaatur on May 7, a week before Salman Khan’s Radhe hist the screens on May 13.

Published: 26th April 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his body double Prashant Walde.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his body double Prashant Walde.

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan’s body double Prashant Walde will release his film Premaatur on May 7, a week before Salman Khan’s Radhe hist the screens on May 13.

Prashant has been working as Shah Rukh’s body double for the past 15 years. He has worked with the superstar in films such as Om Shanti Om Don, Chennai Express,, Dear Zindagi, Fan,  amongst others.

Premaatur, also starring Heta Shah, Kalyani Kumari, Sriraj Singh, Amit Sinha, Veer Singh, and Bindhya Kumari, is directed by Sumit Sagar.

Besides acting, Prashant has written the story, screenplay and dialogues, and also produced the film, which is co-produced by Shantanu Ghosh, Satya, and Praveen Walde. Premaatur is pitched as a thriller, horror, and romantic drama, and Prashant has dedicated the film to SRK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Prashant Walde Premaatur SRK
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp