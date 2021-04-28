STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't amplify violence between patients' relatives and hospital staff: Sona Mohapatra

Singer Sona Mohapatra urged people not to instigate and amplify violence between patients and hospital staff.

Published: 28th April 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Sona Mohapatra

Singer Sona Mohapatra (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra on Tuesday evening urged people not to instigate and amplify violence between patients and hospital staff amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Would request people not to amplify violence between relatives of a patient and hospital staff. Don't have the bandwidth to type why. Just know in my gut that it only poisons the pool further and we can do without that," Sona tweeted.

The singer's tweet comes after reports emerged talking about an incident where at least seven to eight staff members including doctors were injured in an attack at a private hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar area. They were allegedly attacked by relatives of a deceased Covid-19 patient, and images and videos from the vandalised hospital have gone viral.

Sona also slammed a user who commented on an earlier tweet of her, asking: "why cases were high in Maharashtra without election or Kumbh?"

Replying to the tweet, the singer wrote: "Justifying super-spreader events at a time when so many are suffering, dying? Families struggling? Maharashtra and Karnataka could have other reasons for spread but that justifies these sanctioned crowds? (P.S People move, carrying their infections and spreading them?!)"

