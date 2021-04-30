STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

COVID: John Abraham gives up social media accounts to NGOs to help people needing resources

The 'Force' actor took to Instagram and posted a statement in which he expressed concern about the current situation in the country.

Published: 30th April 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor John Abraham

Bollywood actor John Abraham (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star John Abraham on Friday stepped up to help people amid the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic and said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to NGOs helping people. The NGOs will use Abraham's account to post information and accommodate medical facilities to people in dire need.

The 'Force' actor took to Instagram and posted a statement in which he expressed concern about the current situation in the country.

"As a country, we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs." wrote Abraham.

"Starting today, I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across the country and all content posted on my handles will be exclusively to help connect those affected with the resources they require.

"It is time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome this crisis. Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER.

"Stay indoors, Stay safe! Be responsible - for yourself, your family and the country," concluded the statement written by the 48-year-old star.

The 'New York' star captioned the post as, "Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER." India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,498 related deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
social media covid resources John Abraham
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp