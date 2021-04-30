'Saand Ki Aankh' actors Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar mourn 'shooter dadi' Chandro Tomar's death

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who played Chandro Tomar in biopic "Saand Ki Aankh", said she was devastated by the 89-year-old sharpshooter's death.

Nicknamed "shooter dadi", Chandro died on Friday after battling COVID-19.

"Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi's demise. Feels like a part of me is gone," an emotional Pednekar wrote on Twitter.

Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2021

She further said Tomar made her own rules and paved the path for many girls to find their dream.

For the inspiration you will always be...

You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the and peace be with you pic.twitter.com/4823i5jyeP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2021

"Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi," she wrote.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who played Chandro's sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, also mourned her death.

"For the inspiration you will always be

"You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar. May the love and peace be with you, Pannu wrote alongside a photograph of her with Tomar.