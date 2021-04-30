STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Saand Ki Aankh' actors Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar mourn 'shooter dadi' Chandro Tomar's death

Pednekar said Tomar made her own rules and paved the path for many girls to find their dream.

Published: 30th April 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

The team of Saand ki Aankh with Chandro Tomar (third from left) and Prakashi Tomar.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who played Chandro Tomar in biopic "Saand Ki Aankh", said she was devastated by the 89-year-old sharpshooter's death.

Nicknamed "shooter dadi", Chandro died on Friday after battling COVID-19.

"Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi's demise. Feels like a part of me is gone," an emotional Pednekar wrote on Twitter.

She further said Tomar made her own rules and paved the path for many girls to find their dream.

"Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi," she wrote.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who played Chandro's sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, also mourned her death.

"For the inspiration you will always be

"You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar. May the love and peace be with you, Pannu wrote alongside a photograph of her with Tomar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandro Tomar Saand Ki Aankh Bhumi Pednekar
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp