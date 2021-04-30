STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar dies due to COVID-19

Considered a feminist icon, Tomar was all of 15 when she got married and took to shooting after she was well over 65.

Published: 30th April 2021 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

The team of Saand ki Aankh with Chandro Tomar (third from left) and Prakashi Tomar.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, who became the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world after taking up the sport in her 60s, died on Friday after battling COVID-19.

She was 89 and was being treated at a hospital in Meerut since April 26.

"Mera saath chhoot gaya, Chandro kaha chali gayi (She has left me, Chandro where have you gone?)," her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who is also one of the oldest female sharp shooters, wrote on her Twitter page.

Tomar was hospitalised after complaining of difficulty in breathing.

Tests revealed she had contracted the highly contagious virus that is causing over 3,000 deaths daily in the country.

Hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, Tomar was 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions for veterans, her feats ultimately inspiring the award-winning Bollywood movie 'Saand ki Aankh'.

Well-known people from various walks of life condoled her death, including actor Bhumi Pednekar, who played her in the biopic.

"Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi's demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her," Pednekar tweeted.

India's aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on his official Twitter handle: "An epitome of gender equality & champion of women's rights Smt Chandro Tomar, known as 'Shooter Dadi' by her fans & admirers is no more.

"The courage with which she challenged patriarchy & took up shooting as a sport will inspire generations to come. Condolences to her family."

Olympians -- boxer Akhil Kumar, who personally knew Tomar, and shooter Joydeep Karmakar -- also condoled her death.

"Is this corona or something else, I am having doubts now. God, please have mercy. One more tragic news. Winner of many national awards, the free-spirited dadi 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar has lost her battle with corona. My heartfelt condolences and tributes," Akhil wrote.

Karmakar said, "Unconsolable loss! Our beloved "Shooter Dadi" is no more! Chandro Tomar, the epitome of courage and determination for many (Sand Ki Ankh fame) breathed her last fighting Corona.

May her undying spirit inspire 1000 of girls to take up sports from the remotest parts!" Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Deepa Malik also expressed her anguish at the tragic development.

"Your courage, deeds and life inspire many. You have taught generations to live life on your own terms with hard work & passion, may we all uphold your legacy. My deepest condolences to the family and near & dear ones of 'Shooter Dadi'," Malik said.

Considered a feminist icon, Tomar was all of 15 when she got married and took to shooting after she was well over 65.

It all started with a chance visit to a shooting club when her grand-daughter expressed a desire to pursue the sport.

Tomar picked up the gun and took a shot while at the club and hit the bull's eye, impressing the club coach.

She went on to take part in several competitions along with her sister-in-law Prakashi, who was also depicted in the movie inspired by their lives.

The two broke all kinds of stereotypes, including battling patriarchy.

While the men at home objected to their shooting, they were helped by their sons, daughters-in-law, granddaughters and daughters, including active trap shooter Seema Tomar, as they would quietly sneak out of the house to practice the sport at a nearby range.

Once she got hooked on to the sport, there was no looking back as she went on to win medals at numerous national competitions for veterans.

"The courage with shich she fought patriarchy and popularised shooting, will inspire generations to come. May god bless her soul and give strength to her family," said Olympic-bound shooter Sanjeev Rajput in his tribute.

"Dadi Chandro Tomar was the coolest Dadi and an inspiration for many. My condolences to her family and well wishers. Om Shanti Dadi," tweeted cricket icon Virender Sehwag.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandro Tomar Coronavirus Shooter Dadi
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp