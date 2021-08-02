STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Film critic Rashid Irani passes away at 74

A noted critic, Rashid Irani, was a core member of the Mumbai Press club, who didn't miss a day at the media centre writing his reviews and watching films.

Published: 02nd August 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rashid Irani

Rashid Irani (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Eminent film critic Rashid Irani, a much-loved figure in the cinema circles of the city, was found dead on Monday at his residence here.

He was 74.

Irani, who had multiple health issues and lived alone, likely breathed his last on July 30 at his home in the South Mumbai neighbourhood of Dhobitalao, according to his close friend Rafeeq Ellias.

"It is terrible news. Most likely, he passed away Friday morning while having his bath because he was (found) in the bathroom. Since Friday, he had not been seen at the press club or at his usual breakfast place. We all thought he had gone out of town, so we waited, hoping he would be back on Sunday night. But today we got worried. We called the cops and broke the door," Ellias told PTI.

According to Ellias, Irani had not been keeping well and also had COVID last year.

"He had serious blood pressure and diabetes. Around two years ago, he had a fall at the film festival in Goa. He had a haemorrhage, it was a neurological condition. This was probably something similar. He had nobody, he lived alone in Mumbai all his adult life," he added.

The official social media account of the Mumbai Press Club also tweeted about Irani's demise.

"Rashid Irani, 74, one of the country's foremost film critics, passed away probably on 30 July at home. He was not seen for 2-3 days; a search by friends, club officials and police led to his home, where his mortal remains were found," the press club said in a statement.

Irani, who had contributed several articles in national dailies like Times of India, Hindustan Times and the website Scroll.in, was "one of the pillars of the Mumbai Press Club Film Society", the club further said in the statement.

The noted critic was a core member of the club, who didn't miss a day at the media centre writing his reviews and watching films.

"He will be missed sorely by all members and staff. Details about his funeral will be announced soon," the tweet read.

Cinema personalities like directors Karan Johar and Sudhir Mishra also paid rich tributes to the late critic.

Johar said Irani's insight on cinema will always be treasured.

"Rest in peace Rashid. I remember all our interactions and conversations so fondly." the filmmaker tweeted.

Recalling his early days in the 1980s Mumbai, Mishra said Irani was "the kind of Bombayite I grew to love. Gentle, firm, held his own in a discussion but always listened. In front of him his city changed. He was in a sense like d Grandfather in Fellini's Amarcord: lost near his own house! (sic)" he said, referring to the character played by Giuseppe Ianigro in the 1973 Italian comedy drama "Amarcord" directed by iconic filmmaker Federico Fellini.

Last year, Irani had spoken to Midday about feeling lonely as the coronavirus-induced lockdown had cut off his contact with people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashid Irani Film critic Rashid Irani Rashid Irani death Mumbai Press Club Karan Johar Sudhir Mishra
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp