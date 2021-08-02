STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shilpa Shetty on Raj Kundra case: Please respect our privacy, we don't deserve media trial

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, 45, was arrested by the crime branch on July 19 in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and their publiscation through some apps.

Shilpa Shetty

Film actor Shilpa Shetty (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday issued a statement in the ongoing porn films case involving husband Raj Kundra's arrest and requested people to respect their privacy, especially that of her children.

Kundra, 45, was arrested by the crime branch on July 19, in a case, which it said related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Shetty took to Instagram and posted a note, writing that she has full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary.

"As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a Mother - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same," she wrote in a post.

The actor wrote she is a "proud law-abiding Indian citizen" and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years.

"People have put their faith in me and I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and my right' to privacy in these times. We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate," she added.

Shetty, 46, said the past few days have been "challenging on every front" and the family has battled a lot of rumours and accusations.

"A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed not only to me but also to my family. My stand, I have not commented yet.  and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity 'Never complain, never explain.' All I will say is, as it's an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary," she added.

