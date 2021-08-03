‘From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan’: SRK wishes Sjoerd Marijne after Tokyo win

By Express News Service

The Indian women’s hockey team on Monday defeated Australia to enter the semifinals at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.Coach Sjoerd Marijne shared a picture on Twitter with his team and wrote, “Sorry family, I am coming home later.” His tweet drew a happy reaction from Shah Rukh Khan, who had portrayed national hockey coach Kabir Khan in the 2007 film Chak De! India.

Responding to Marijne, SRK wrote, “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov (SRK’s birthday). From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.” Marijne replied to SRK’s wishes with: “Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach.

“ SRK had earlier reacted to comparisons between Monday’s match and scenes from Chak De! India. Sharing a picture of the winning side, he had tweeted, “What a match .. Super defending... Real imitates Reel Chak De India History created by the Indian Women’s hockey India first semi-final like ever!”