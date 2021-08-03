Veteran actor Jeetendra to play a cameo in second season of 'Apharan'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Jeetendra is all set to play a cameo in the second season of the web series 'Apharan: Sabka Katega'.

Taking to Instagram, producer Ekta Kapoor, who is Jeetendra's daughter, shared a new look of the 'Tohfa' star from the upcoming season of the crime project. In the image, Jeetendra can be seen donning a white T-shirt paired with a cream-coloured jacket. "@tansworld ne kiya inka 'Apharan'. Coming soon," Ekta captioned the post.

Social media users became super excited after seeing Jeetendra's cool picture. Many even expressed their happiness to see the veteran star in acting mode once again. "Wow! Would be amazing to see him on screen again," actor Siddhanth Kapoor commented.

"Good luck sir. Can't wait to see him in 'Apharan'," a fan wrote.

Last year, Jeetendra had surprised the audience with his special appearance in the show 'Baarish'. Now, it remains to be seen what will he offer with his special cameo in 'Apharan 2'. For the unversed, 'Apharan', which was released in 2018, featured actors Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill, Nidhi Singh and Varun Badola in the lead roles.