STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I have a lot of good offers but I am still greedy: Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta's latest outing, "Dial 100," is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra's Alchemy Films and will premiere on August 6 on ZEE5.

Published: 04th August 2021 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Neena Gupta is on a roll in her second innings in the Hindi film industry with acclaimed performances in movies like "Mulk", "Badhaai Ho!", and web series "Panchayat", and hopes she continues to get good roles in the journey ahead.

The 62-year-old actor, who will next be seen in "Dial 100", says the upcoming crime thriller gave her an opportunity to play an interesting role.

Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the film is a story of a police officer Nikhil Sood (Manoj Bajpayee), who receives a call on the police helpline from a distressed woman (Gupta), who wants to commit suicide.

The call puts him in a difficult situation as the woman takes his wife (Sakshi Tanwar) and son hostage.

Gupta, one of the most sought after actors in the industry today, said she is "grateful" for all the roles coming her way.

"I am very grateful that I am getting such nice parts. I am shooting for this film called ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa' with Anupam Kher and again, I have a very different role. I also have the second season of ‘Panchayat', ‘Masaba Masaba' and a film on organ donation, where I play the main part. I have a lot of good offers but I am still very greedy," the National Award winner told PTI in an email interview.

The intriguing plotline and her role attracted her to "Dial 100, though she had initially turned down the project.

“"The casting agent had told me that it is a revenge kind of a role, so I had said no because I don't do negative roles. Then I spoke to the producer and he told me about my role. It was very different from what I have done so far, that's why I said yes to it."

The National School of Drama graduate said she is grateful to the director for giving her the correct note to play the character of Seema Pallav.

"“An actor often does different kinds of roles, not necessary that whatever role you do you have gone through that emotion or phase. I have done a mother's part when I was not a mother. “So when I was giving my first shot I asked Rensil if I can do it this way or that way, he suggested this particular sur (tone) and I followed that throughout the film," she said.

Gupta also dished out some secrets about her acting process.

"My funda is very clear, you mean your lines, listen to your co-actor's lines and that is the crux of everything. You need to be focused, concentrate and your body language is also very important. If I can do all these things with complete focus, then the work is done," she explained.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India and filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra's Alchemy Films, “Dial 100” will premiere on August 6 on ZEE5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neena Gupta Dial 100 Manoj Bajpayee Zee 5 Sakshi Tanwar Rensil DSilva Anupam Kher
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp