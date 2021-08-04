STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paatal Lok's Jaideep Ahlawat to lead Indian adaptation of Guilt

The upcoming series will be produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. It will be directed by Shaad Ali.

Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from 'Paatal Lok'.

Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from 'Paatal Lok'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub will lead the Indian adaptation of the British mystery series Guilt. The upcoming series will be produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. It will be directed by Shaad Ali.

Set in Edinburgh, the original British series saw two estranged brothers thrown together by tragedy and guilt. Similarly, the Indian version of Guilt will revolve around the lives of brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. While the elder brother Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, Daljeet struggles to survive running a vintage book shop cum café.

Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and ‘distrust starts enveloping their lives’. The six-part series will also feature Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse and Satish Kaushik.

Director Shaad Ali said, “The concept is highly engaging, and we have strongly endeavoured with Applause to bring home yet another global format which oscillates between the nuances of brotherhood, suspicion and consequences of choice. I am sure the show will manage to strike a chord with the audience.”

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, stated, “As an account of altering moralities in the face of adversity, Guilt cements itself as yet another splendid thriller that is sure to find resonance amongst viewers. The show is being directed by Shaad Ali and stars a fantastic ensemble of actors who will raise the stakes of an already delightfully twisted tale.”

