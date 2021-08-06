Faraaz: Hansal Mehta’s next on Holey Artisan cafe attack in Dhaka

By Express News Service

Hansal Mehta’s upcoming action-thriller has been titled Faraaz. Produced by Anubhav Sinha, the film depicts the Holey Artisan cafe attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh. On July 1, 2016, five young militants held over 50 people hostage at the cafe. They killed 20 people before being gunned down by commandos.

Faraaz stars debutant Zahan Kapoor (grandson of Shashi Kapoor) with Aditya Rawal. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar. Talking about the film, Hansal stated: “Faraaz is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity.

While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I’ve held close to my heart for nearly 3 years. I’m glad Anubhav and Bhushan are backing this story and enabling me to make this thrilling drama exactly the way I envisaged. It is exciting to collaborate with such diverse young talent on this labour of love. I can’t wait for the world to see this film.”

