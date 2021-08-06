STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Waited 30 years: Ram Alladi on his Gandhi short film

Hailing from Hyderabad, filmmaker Ram Alladi started writing the film when he saw Gandhi’s blood-stained shawl in a showcase in Gandhi Museum, New Delhi.

Published: 06th August 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

New York-based filmmaker Ram Alladi has helmed a short film on Mahatma Gandhi. Titled Ra’s Metanoia, the film is based on events from Gandhi’s life and memoir, Magic Spell Of A Book. The film was shot entirely in the USA, combines vintage film styling with CGI sets. It explores key moments starting from Gandhi’s childhood to his death in 1948 in New Delhi.

Ra’s Metanoia stars Srinivasa Rao in the role of Mahatma Gandhi. For the film, Ram won the Best Director award at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival. It was also recognised by both the European and New York Cinematography Awards, as well as London’s Gold Movie Awards, Venice Shorts, JellyFilm Fest, Los Angeles, and the Amsterdam World International Film Festival. 

Talking about the film and Gandhi, Ram said, “Ra’s Metanoia is a periodic drama film with fictional elements. It chronicles Gandhi’s extraordinary life with a combination of fact and fiction whilst encapsulating scientific concepts such as quantum mechanics, Einstein Rosenberg bridge and rare space elements.” 

Hailing from Hyderabad, Ram started writing the film when he saw Gandhi’s blood-stained shawl in a showcase in Gandhi Museum, New Delhi. “I had gone for my high school educational tour and so it took me nearly 30 years to make this film and I personally feel it is such an amazing experience to have to write the story and direct it,” he shared.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhi short film Ram Alladi Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival Amsterdam World International Film Festival Magic Spell Of A Book
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp