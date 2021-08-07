STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honey Singh breaks silence on domestic violence allegations by wife, says 'deeply pained by false allegations'

Shalini Talwar, the wife of rapper and music composer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday.

Published: 07th August 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

NEW DLEHI: Popular singer, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on Friday broke the silence and has issued an official statement over the alleged false and malicious allegations levied against the singer and his family.

Taking to Instagram, the singer-rapper in the statement wrote, "I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious."

"I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family - my old parents and younger sister - who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature," he said.

Singh said in the statement that he has been associated with the industry for over 15 years and has worked with artists and musicians across the country. "Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings," he said.

"I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon," wrote the popular recording artist.

ALSO READ | Honey Singh's wife files domestic violence case, seeks Rs 10 crore compensation

Further, Singh said, "The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon'ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon'ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win."

"As always, I'm grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire me to work hard and make good music. Thank you! Yo Yo Honey Singh," said the singer.

