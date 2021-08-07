Kajal Aggarwal finishes filming for 'Uma'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Saturday completed the shooting for her upcoming Hindi movie "Uma".

Billed as a slice-of-life film, "Uma" is directed by Tathagata Singha and produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group).

The 36-year-old actor, who predominantly works in the south and has appeared in Bollywood films "Singham" and "Special 26", said working on “Uma” has been one of the most memorable experience.

"My director Tathagata Singha, producer Avishek Ghosh, all the artists and technicians were wonderful. There are certain characters that just stay with you and 'Uma' is going to leave me with a massive, beautiful hangover! This is one film which is all heart, I'm very excited about and will always cherish," Aggarwal said in a statement.

As per the official synopsis, the film is set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles.

The drama unfolds through the multifaceted characters in the house with the arrival of a stranger Uma.

The team shot the film in a start-to-finish schedule beginning in July in Kolkata, keeping the COVID-19 protocols in consideration.

"Uma" also features Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara and Ayoshi Talukdar.