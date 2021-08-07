Bollywood celebrates Neeraj Chopra for Tokyo Olympic Gold

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindi Film Industry, on August 7, took to Twitter to celebrate the Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's success at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Published: 07th August 2021 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday created history by becoming the second Indian to win individual gold at Olympics, Hindi film personalities Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu and others praised the young athlete for making the country "proud."

The 23-year-old farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold at Tokyo Olympics and joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winner in the showpiece.

"It's a GOLD. Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You're responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020," Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Mangeshkar called Chopra "the pride of the country".

"The whole of India is proud of Neeraj Chopra, who has created a new history. I congratulate the pride of the country, Neeraj," she posted.

Ajay Devgn said the athlete's win has left him elated.

"Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You've made your parents & India proud. Can't tell you how happy I am. This is awesome #NeerajChopra #TokyoOlympics."

Thappad actress Taapsee Pannu said the win has left her excited.

"It's a gold! I am jumping with Joy! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history!".

Varun Dhawan shared a live video of watching the athlete's performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Gold, gold it is. Neeraj Chopra has done it," Dhawan captioned the clip.

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini said the whole nation was proud of Chopra's efforts.

"Wonderful news for India as young Neeraj Chopra wins the javelin gold! So proud of you Neeraj! The country salutes you!" she posted on the microblogging site.

Actor John Abraham tweeted, "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on your historic accomplishment.

Actor couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha also celebrated India's gold win at the Olympics.

"Today is a big day for us. Jai mata di. Gold laaye hain hum (We got Gold). Bohot khoob Neeraj (Very good Neeraj). It was goosebumps all the way," Fazal wrote.

Chadha tweeted, "GOLD! @neerajchoprajav so good in the first two attempts that the third attempt didn't matter."

Celebrated sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan congratulated the athlete.

"Many many congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning the #GOLD medal #Tokyo2020 @Neeraj_chopra," he wrote.

Suniel Shetty said Chopra fulfilled the dream of all the Indians.

"Nothing beats that feeling when you hear the National Anthem playing on the stands. Thank you @Neeraj_chopra1. You fulfilled the dream of 139 crore Indians. God bless you!!First place medalFlag of India," he posted.

Other Bollywood actors, who congratulated Chopra, were Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and Randeep Hooda.

Earlier in the day, Kumar, Kapoor Khan, Padukone, Hooda and Sara Ali Khan celebrated wrestler Bajrang Punia's bronze medal win at the freestyle 65kg play-off at the Olympics.

