STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Nimrat Kaur wraps shoot of 'Dasvi'

Nimrat Kaur -- known for acclaimed dramas "The Lunchbox" and "Airlift" -- called her character Bimla Devi Choudhary one of her most cherished roles.

Published: 08th August 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Nimrat Kaur began shooting for 'Dasvi' in March.

Nimrat Kaur began shooting for 'Dasvi' in March.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Nimrat Kaur has finished shooting for her upcoming social-comedy "Dasvi" and says the journey which began 10 months ago has finally come to its "joyous culmination".

Directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, "Dasvi" is written by Ritesh Shah, known for films like "Pink" and "Batla House".

Kaur took to Instagram Saturday evening and posted pictures from the film's set.

Without divulging details, the actor -- known for acclaimed dramas "The Lunchbox" and "Airlift" -- called her character Bimla Devi Choudhary one of her most cherished roles.

"There are unforgettable roles in an actor's life and there are unexplored places you visit that come with it. Rarely do the twain meet. Bimla Devi Choudhary (aka Bimmo) is one such gift who'll forever be etched in my heart as the happiest, most thrilling and fun place I got to explore through a part entrusted so encouragingly and lovingly to me. I already miss her..." Kaur captioned the picture.

The 39-year-old actor began shooting for the film in March.

"Dasvi" also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam.

"And can't believe a journey that began 10 months ago for me finally came to its joyous culmination through some of the most surreal times of all our lives. Nothing but the utmost gratitude to all the stolid pillars of #TeamDasvi!! See you at the movies," Kaur added.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav.

"Dasvi" is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nimrat Kaur Dasvi Bimla Devi Choudhary Tushar Jalota Ritesh Shah Pink film Batla House Amitabh Bachchan Yami Gautam
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp