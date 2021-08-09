STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Cinema plays an important role in showing nationalism: Akshay Kumar

For "Bell Bottom'', the actor said, he has tried to make the character a bit glossy to make it entertaining for the audience.

Published: 09th August 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar believes the unsung heroes of the country deserve praise for their service, which he says is the highlight of his upcoming release "Bell Bottom".

In the 1980s-set spy thriller based on true events, the 53-year-old actor plays an intelligence agent with codename 'Bell Bottom' who spearheads the mission to rescue 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane Asked if unsung heroes are the new face of nationalism via movies, Kumar said, "Cinema does play an important role in showing nationalism."

"It is essential that we tell everyone about these people who do so much for the country, the risk they take. I am glad I got the opportunity to be part of 'Bell Bottom' which is about an unsung hero," the National Award-winner told PTI in an interview.

"Bell Bottom" joins the long list of Kumar's films which blends high octane stunts, synonymous with the actor's action star status, and patriotic fervour following titles like "Holiday", "Baby", "Airlift", "Kesari", and "Mission Mangal".

"With this film, I would like the audience to see and understand the life of an agent, who are unsung heroes and how they work selflessly for the country without expecting anything in return. And how he goes unnoticed. It is a great life and people should know about them."

Asked about his views on nationalism, the actor said, "What I believe about nationalism I show it onscreen through films and that is what I want to say about nationalism."

As the contribution of many heroes goes unnoticed, it is imperative they are celebrated through films, he added.

"They are the unsung heroes and even if there is more glorification being shown, then I don't see any problem in that. I feel it shouldn't be less, if it is more than it is ok. They deserve praise."

It is not that he enjoys playing unsung heroes more in cinema, said the actor, who averages three to four movies a year.

"I enjoy every space. I have played this man who stands in support of women in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Padman', an out-and-out comedy role in 'Houseful' and then played a transgender in 'Laxmii'. So, I have not restricted myself to playing particular kinds of roles.

For "Bell Bottom'', the actor said, he has tried to make the character a bit glossy to make it entertaining for the audience.

"The film is about this mission and how these men saved the lives of several people. These undercover agents are very normal people. They are not like James Bond, they do things in a very raw and real manner.

"Like, my character is not someone jumping from one building to another. Since, this is a real story, things are done in a logical way. But we have tried to make it a little big and commercial (by adding some fantasy). However, 80 per cent of the story is real," Kumar added.

WATCH | Akshay Kumar romances Vaani Kapoor in soulful track 'Marjaawaan' from 'Bell Bottom'

"Bell Bottom" happens to be the first film to be shot amid the pandemic last year and Kumar is grateful to the producers for shooting the film during COVID-19 in the UK.

"We didn't face any difficulty. The credit goes to the producers to take the crew of more than 200 people to shoot over there but with all the necessary protocols. They took the risk to do something unbelievable," he said.

It is also the first Hindi movie to release on August 19 in 3D and 2D after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though cinema halls in many parts of the country have reopened with 50 per cent capacity, Maharashtra, which contributes a major chunk to the overall business of Bollywood, continues to remain shut.

But for Kumar, the bigger joy is the arrival of "Bell Bottom" on the big screen.

"It's been two years and we haven't seen anything in theatres. It's about time that people come to watch movies but with necessary protocols as suggested by the government. We just hope it never closes down again," he said, adding, he hopes cinema operations resume in Maharashtra too.

His other film "Sooryavanshi", a cop drama, is still awaiting theatrical release since March 2020 but Kumar said there is nothing much that he can do in the current scenario.

"We don't know what is going to happen. I don't have any answer. I am not the only one facing this difficulty, everyone in the industry is. There are so many people who are facing such big difficulties and my difficulties are nothing in front of them."

The actor also has films like period drama "Prithviraj", musical romance "Atrangi Re", action comedy "Bachchan Pandey", comedy drama "Raksha Bandhan", and action-adventure drama "Ram Setu" in the pipeline.

"'Prithviraj' is ready and if all goes well then it should release during Diwali," Kumar shared, without divulging details about his other movies.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, "Bell Bottom" also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Adil Hussain in key roles.

The film is produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Bellbottom Nationalism in cinema
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp