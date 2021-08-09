STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali completes 25 years in Bollywood, says 'still a long way to go'

Bhansali, who has emerged as one of the biggest filmmakers of the country in the last two decades, made his directorial debut with the 1996 drama "Khamoshi: The Musical".

Published: 09th August 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Monday celebrated 25 years in the film industry and said he has enjoyed making movies "every minute" of his journey in Bollywood.

Bhansali, who has emerged as one of the biggest filmmakers of the country in the last two decades, made his directorial debut with the 1996 drama "Khamoshi: The Musical".

The film featured Manisha Koirala, Salman Khan, Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas.

It was, however, the 1999 romantic-drama "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" which got him nationwide acclaim.

The film, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman and Ajay Devgn, brought out his penchant for larger than life storytelling through a star-studded cast, memorable ballads and lavishly mounted sets.

The official account of Bhansali Productions took to Twitter and shared a montage of his films, chronicling his Bollywood journey through his work.

"Each passing day has been an onset of a new beginning. A journey of a thousand miles wouldn't have been possible without each one of you.

"As we celebrate #25YearsOfSLB, we relive every moment of curating these handmade films just for you. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey," the tweet read.

Post the success of "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", Bhansali helmed acclaimed blockbuster dramas like the 2002 remake of "Devdas", starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, and Madhuri Dixit Nene; megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji-starrer "Black" (2005), and the 2010 romance drama "Guzaarish", starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya.

In his 2007 romance drama "Saawariya", Bhansali launched two new faces belonging to film families -- Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

He then recreated Shakespeare's tragic romance 'Romeo and Juliet' on screen in 2013's "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, before changing gears to period dramas like "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Padmaavat" in 2018.

The special anniversary video ended with the quote of the 58-year-old director.

"I have enjoyed every minute of making films these 25 years. And still a long way to go," he said.

Apart from direction, writing and production, Bhansali has also worked as an editor and music composer on some of his films.

In his career, the director has bagged four National Film Awards for his work in "Devdas", "Black", "Bajirao Mastani' and his last directorial, "Padmaavat".

Bhansali has also backed Akshay Kumar's actioner "Rowdy Rathore" and "Mary Kom", the Priyanka Chopra-led 2014 biopic on the Olympic bronze medallist boxer, which won a National Award in the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment category.

The filmmaker is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama, "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

The film is headlined by Alia Bhatt and is awaiting a theatrical release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sanjay Leela Bhansali films
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp