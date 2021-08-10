Ekta Kapoor announces season two of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Producer Ekta Kapoor has announced season two of her popular TV show "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain", which originally featured actors Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

The Sony TV show aired in 2011 and followed the lives of a middle-aged couple, played by Tanwar and Ram, who fall in love after getting married.

The show was a huge hit and had a successful run of more than 600 episodes till July 2014.

Ekta took to Instagram late Monday evening and posted a video of her interaction with Tanwar and Ram.

"The idea was to talk to you both because I am planning something. To make 'Bade' again.

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai' will always stay Sakshi and Ram for me, but there's a whole generation that has not seen the story.

"They don't know that urban loneliness in the 30s is also a thing. Most soaps on TV are mass-oriented. This is an attempt to make a soft, urban story," Ekta said in the video.

The producer said the new cast will be revealed in a promo, which will be launched in two days.

"The girl looks exactly as pretty as you, Sakshi but Ram the boy looks nothing like you. What stays with the character is Ram's loneliness. It's a similar story but of course we will offer something new also after 10 years," Ekta added.

"Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" 2 will soon air on Sony TV.