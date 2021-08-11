Badshah releases new version of 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' with Chhattisgarh boy Sahdev Dirdo

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah on Wednesday unveiled his latest song, a version of "Bachpan ka Pyaar", featuring the internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo. The 10-year-old Dirdo hails from Sukma district in Chhattisgarh and overnight became a star on social media after a video of him singing "Bachpan ka Pyaar" went viral.

Reportedly, the original song was shot in 2019 in his classroom and was recorded by his teacher. Directed by B2gether Pros, the music video features Sahdev along with Badshah, singer Aastha Gill and musician Rico.

The 35-year-old singer, known for tracks such as "Paani Paani" and "Genda Phool", said he is excited to present their version of "Bachpan ka Pyaar", for Universal Music. "'Bachpan ka Pyaar' is going to be a humongous celebration of the power of social media in current times.

Aastha, Rico, and I are extremely excited to present the biggest hero amongst us, Sahdev. "It's endearing to watch and present Sahdev in this music video. And I hope the song receives the same love as the teaser," Badshah said in a statement.

Vinit Thakkar, Chief Operating Officer at Universal Music India, said the team saw an opportunity to create an adaptation of the hit song and is confident that the audiences will like it. "We are living in an era where the next hit song or viral sensation could come from anywhere. Badshah spotted this interesting clip and made a fun short video along with Aastha and Rico which went completely viral. We all discussed that there was an opportunity to create an interesting adaptation and bring this internet sensation Sahdev to be an integral part of it," Thakkar said.

The new version of the song is composed by Hiten and the lyrics have been penned by Badshah.