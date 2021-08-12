STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Chehre' to release theatrically on August 27

The mystery thriller is directed by Rumy Jafry, and backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Published: 12th August 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Emraan Hashmi (L) and Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre

Emraan Hashmi (L) and Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre. (Photo| IMDB)

By PTI

MUMBAI: 'Chehre', starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, will arrive in cinema halls worldwide on August 27, the producers announced on Thursday.

The mystery thriller is directed by Rumy Jafry, and backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

"Chehre" was earlier scheduled to be released in July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was later set to bow out on April 30 but was again postponed in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

"The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that 'Chehre' deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens," Pandit said in a statement.

WATCH TEASER:

Theatres in most parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have resumed operations.

Maharashtra and few other states are yet to receive consent for the reopening of theatres.

Jafry said the film deserves a theatrical release and he is thrilled it is finally arriving in movie halls.

"We are excited that our film is getting a theatrical release because the way it is shot and the efforts we have taken in terms of the production and post-production can only be experienced in the cinema halls. Also, I assure the audience that it will be beyond satisfaction to watch Amitabh ji and Emraan together on the big screen for the first time," Jafry said.

"Chehre" also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan Emraan Hashmi
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp