Shweta Bachchan remembers her grandparents Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Teji Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram to share a picture of her grandparents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan.

Published: 12th August 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his daughter Shweta Bachchan in a grab of the TV commercial. (Photo | screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane and shared a priceless picture of her late grandparents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan.

In the image, the late couple can be seen sitting gracefully on sofa.

Alongside the photograph, Shweta penned a heartfelt note for her grandparents.

"The poet and his poetry...my grandparents. You are sorely missed," she wrote.

Shweta also shared that she found the picture "among a pile of old Polaroids in a desk drawer."

Interestingly, August 12 marks Teji Bachchan's birth anniversary. So, it's a perfect day for Shweta to share the picture of the late couple.

For the unversed, Teji Bachchan was a social activist. She also starred as Lady Macbeth in her husband's Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth. On the other hand, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a legendary poet. 

