Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah project 'Jalsa' gets rolling in Mumbai

By Express News Service

T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment have collaborated again after Sherni for a new drama. Titled Jalsa, the upcoming film stars Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. It is directed by Suresh Triveni (Tumhari Sulu).

Jalsa went on floors in Mumbai today. The film is co-written by Suresh and Prajwal Chandrashekar with dialogues by Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

With Vidya and Shefali in the lead, the cast also features Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh, Surya Kasibhatla and Manav Kaul. Vidya Balan said, “Jalsa is an edgy but human story and I can’t wait to firstly start work on it and then share it with the world. I’m also delighted to reunite with Abundantia Entertainment and T-series on the back of Sherni and look forward to working with Shefali who I have admired for long as also the rest of amazing cast and awesome crew.”

Talking about Jalsa, Shefali Shah shared, “I am so excited to be a part of Jalsa. It is a story with such a unique perspective that when Suresh first told me about it, I knew I just had to do it. I’m also excited to work with Vidya, whose work I have deeply admired.”