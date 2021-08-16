Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte start shooting for 'Forensic'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actors Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte have commenced the shooting for their film 'Forensic' in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

On Monday, Vikrant took to his Instagram Story and posted a picture of the film's clapperboard.

"And we begin," he captioned the post.

Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Forensic' is being touted as a crime thriller.

Sharing his excitement about the film, Vikrant had earlier said, "I have always believed in the story being the front-runner for a film and when director Vishal Furia, narrated the script to me, I was intrigued as an actor and as a member of the audience."

Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Private Limited are producing 'Forensic'.