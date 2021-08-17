Mahesh Manjrekar's next titled 'White'

By Express News Service

Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shandaliyaa will back Mahesh Manjrekar’s new directorial, White. The film will be jointly produced by Legend Global Studio and Thinkink Picturez. The makers are aiming for a Dussehra 2022 release.

“I have been living with this story for almost a decade, and now finally White got its colour when these two passionate filmmakers Sandeep and Raaj joined me in making my dream project,” Mahesh Manjrekar said. “I am excited with their belief in me and I can’t wait to begin giving White it’s true colour.”

Producer Sandeep Singh, Legend Global Studio, shared, “The distance between dreams and reality is action. I took one today by joining the hands with Mahesh. I never stop dreaming and neither does Mahesh. Happy to be a part of his dream and journey.” Mahesh and Sandeep are also collaborating on SwatantraVeer Savarkar, a biopic of Veer Savarkar.