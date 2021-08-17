STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Riteish Deshmukh remembers Nishikant Kamat on his death anniversary

Published: 17th August 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Nishikant Nishikant Kamat. (Photo | Twitter)

Nishikant Kamat. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: It's been a year since filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away. Many of his fans and members of the film industry have taken to their respective social media platforms to pen heartfelt posts in the beloved memory of Nishikant on his first death anniversary.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who was directed by Nishikant in the Marathi film 'Lai Bhaari', too, posted an emotional note for the latter.

"It's been a year!!!! I miss you every day Nishi.... Wherever you are, pls know that many loved you and still miss you. #NishikantKamat," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Alongside the note, Riteish shared a few images of him sharing smiles with the late director from the sets of 'Lai Bhaari'.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also paid his respects to Nishikant Kamat.

"He moved on a year back this date. Didn't know him that well besides that long drinking night. Movies miss you Nishikant Kamat. Sometimes we let some of our friends just slip away. We shouldn't," Sinha wrote on Twitter.

Nishikant Kamat, who directed films like 'Drishyam', 'Force' and 'Madaari', breathed his last at the age of 50 on August 17, 2020, after battling liver cirrhosis.

