STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan to get grand welcome in hometown of Uttarakhand

Music lovers of Uttarakhand as well as viewers of the programme across the country were with him from day one and remained with him till the end, the music teacher said.

Published: 18th August 2021 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Idol season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan (Photo | Pushkar Singh Dhami, Facebook)

Indian Idol season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan (Photo | Pushkar Singh Dhami, Facebook)

By PTI

CHAMPAWAT: This small town in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand is gearing up to extend a grand welcome to Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan when he returns to his hometown on August 26 for the first time after winning the music reality show.

"Welcome gates will be erected all along the route right from Banbasa town to Tanakpur and Champawat where Pawandeep will be given a grand reception," Champawat MLA Kailash Gehtori said after chairing a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss the arrangements.

Members of Lion's Club, Champawat Vyapar Mandal and Ramlila committee attended the meeting, he said.

"We are all elated at the success of Pawan (as he is fondly called by locals). It is for the first time that a talent from the district has made it big at the national level. We are keen to give him a rousing reception," says Neeraj Singh, a member of the Ram Lila committee.

Pawandeep Rajan (23), who hails from Champawat, won the 12th edition of Indian Idol on August 15.

"It is a dream come true for his folk musician father Suresh Rajan who began teaching Pawan the fundamentals of music at the tender age of 3," said Pankaj Upreti, a music teacher at Champawat PG college.

His consistent hard work and the musical legacy inherited from his father took Pawan to the top, he said.

Music lovers of Uttarakhand as well as viewers of the programme across the country were with him from day one and remained with him till the end, the music teacher said.

An appeal from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wishing him success also seems to have worked in favour of him, Upreti said.

Gushing over Pawandeep's achievement, Lakshman Singh Bisht, a professor of Hindi at Kumaon University, said Pawandeep had nothing but his talent and simplicity when he left Champawat but he returns a winner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawandeep Rajan Indial Idol 12 winner
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp