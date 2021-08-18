Netflix announces new anthology film 'Ankahi Kahaniya' to be released on September 17

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming giant Netflix on August 18, 2021, announced its new anthology, "Ankahi Kahaniya", set to release on September 17.

Chronicling "three unheard and untold tales of love", the anthology is directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies has produced the anthology.

"Ankahi Kahaniya" stars an ensemble cast of Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale.

According to a statement by the streamer, Iyer Tiwari's short film will blur "the lines between reality and fantasy".

It stars Banerjee with the story credited to Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain and Nitesh Tiwari.

"With every story I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while.

"I hope with this story I can captivate the imagination of movie lovers with questions of untold and unanswered emotions every human goes through. I am very glad that our story will reach the world with Netflix belief and impact," the "Panga" helmer said in a statement.

Based on the Kannada Story "Madhyantara" by Jayant Kaikini, Chaubey's segment features "Sairat" star Rajguru and Hiwale.

The director, known for acclaimed films like "Sonchiriya", "Udta Punjab" and "Dedh Ishqiya", said his film is set in the 1980s Mumbai and explores young love in the world of single screen theatres.

"When you're young and caged in Mumbai, looking for love's a sweet escape. And what's better than finding it at the movies, however fleetingly? This one's especially close to my heart. And I'm really excited for everyone to watch it," he said.

Chaudhary's short film features Kapoor, Hussain, Dwivedi and Palomi.

The story is penned by Zeenat Lakhani and Chaudhary, known for directing the 2017 Irrfan Khan-starrer "Hindi Medium".

"Love stories have always been one of my favourite genres. It is a pleasure to be a part of Ankahi Kahaniya's thriving story theme. It was great working alongside a talented set of directors and collaborating with Netflix for this anthology," Chaudhary said.

Pratiksha Rao, Director of Films and Licensing at Netflix India, said the team is thrilled to announce "Ankahi Kahaniyan."

"These unexpected love stories are brought to life by incredibly talented filmmakers, cast and crew, and we can't wait to bring it to our members," she added.

The anthology is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara.