STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Netflix announces new anthology film 'Ankahi Kahaniya' to be released on September 17

Chronicling "three unheard and untold tales of love", the anthology is directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary.

Published: 18th August 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Pratiksha Rao, Director of Films and Licensing at Netflix India, said the team is thrilled to announce 'Ankahi Kahaniyan.' 

Pratiksha Rao, Director of Films and Licensing at Netflix India, said the team is thrilled to announce 'Ankahi Kahaniyan.' (File photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming giant Netflix on August 18, 2021, announced its new anthology, "Ankahi Kahaniya", set to release on September 17.

Chronicling "three unheard and untold tales of love", the anthology is directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies has produced the anthology.

"Ankahi Kahaniya" stars an ensemble cast of Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale.

According to a statement by the streamer, Iyer Tiwari's short film will blur "the lines between reality and fantasy".

It stars Banerjee with the story credited to Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain and Nitesh Tiwari.

"With every story I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while.

"I hope with this story I can captivate the imagination of movie lovers with questions of untold and unanswered emotions every human goes through. I am very glad that our story will reach the world with Netflix belief and impact," the "Panga" helmer said in a statement.

Based on the Kannada Story "Madhyantara" by Jayant Kaikini, Chaubey's segment features "Sairat" star Rajguru and Hiwale.

The director, known for acclaimed films like "Sonchiriya", "Udta Punjab" and "Dedh Ishqiya", said his film is set in the 1980s Mumbai and explores young love in the world of single screen theatres.

"When you're young and caged in Mumbai, looking for love's a sweet escape. And what's better than finding it at the movies, however fleetingly? This one's especially close to my heart. And I'm really excited for everyone to watch it," he said.

Chaudhary's short film features Kapoor, Hussain, Dwivedi and Palomi.

The story is penned by Zeenat Lakhani and Chaudhary, known for directing the 2017 Irrfan Khan-starrer "Hindi Medium".

"Love stories have always been one of my favourite genres. It is a pleasure to be a part of Ankahi Kahaniya's thriving story theme. It was great working alongside a talented set of directors and collaborating with Netflix for this anthology," Chaudhary said.

Pratiksha Rao, Director of Films and Licensing at Netflix India, said the team is thrilled to announce "Ankahi Kahaniyan." 

"These unexpected love stories are brought to life by incredibly talented filmmakers, cast and crew, and we can't wait to bring it to our members," she added.

The anthology is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix anthology Ankahi Kahaniya Netflix Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Abhishek Chaubey Saket Chaudhary Ronnie Screwvala RSVP Movies
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp